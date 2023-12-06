The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) battle the Orlando Magic (14-6) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSFL.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Magic

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Cleveland has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 17th.

The 110.8 points per game the Cavaliers score are just 0.8 more points than the Magic allow (110).

Cleveland has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 110 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 108.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 113.8 points per contest.

In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 1.5 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112).

The Cavaliers are sinking 10.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than they're averaging in road games (11.2, 35.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries