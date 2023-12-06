Player props can be found for Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero, among others, when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB
15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +104)
  • Mobley's 16.0 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 10.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 27.1 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday (27.5).
  • He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.
  • Mitchell's assists average -- 5.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
  • His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Max Strus is averaging 14.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
  • Strus averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Strus averages 2.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)
  • The 19.5 points Banchero scores per game match his over/under on Wednesday.
  • He has pulled down 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Banchero averages 4.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • Banchero averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • Franz Wagner has averaged 20.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.
  • He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Wagner's year-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's assist over/under.
  • Wagner has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

