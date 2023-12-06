When the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) and Orlando Magic (14-6) play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Evan Mobley and Franz Wagner will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSFL

BSOH, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were victorious in their most recent game against the Pistons, 110-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland led the way with 22 points, plus two boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 22 2 5 3 1 2 Max Strus 22 5 5 1 0 4 Donovan Mitchell 20 3 4 2 0 2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley posts 16 points, 10.8 boards and 3 assists per contest, making 56.8% of shots from the field.

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.1 points, 5.3 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Garland posts 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 15.9 11.2 3 0.8 1.6 0.1 Jarrett Allen 14.7 8.5 2.6 0.5 1.4 0 Max Strus 14.4 5 4.6 1.3 0.7 2.9 Darius Garland 18.6 2.3 5.1 1.2 0.2 1.6 Donovan Mitchell 14.9 3.7 2.9 1.2 0.1 1.3

