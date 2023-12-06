The Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) will host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles score just 4.4 more points per game (64.9) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (60.5).

Niagara has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Cleveland State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.9 points.

The Vikings record 79.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 82.1 the Purple Eagles allow.

Cleveland State is 2-1 when scoring more than 82.1 points.

When Niagara gives up fewer than 79.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Vikings shoot 47.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Purple Eagles allow defensively.

The Purple Eagles shoot 35.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Vikings concede.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 17.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

17.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.2 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

6.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.2 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Jordana Reisma: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.1 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.1 FG% Mickayla Perdue: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Cleveland State Schedule