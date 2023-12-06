The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will host the UNLV Rebels (3-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • Dayton has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 340th.
  • The Flyers record 70 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Rebels allow.
  • Dayton has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Dayton fared better when playing at home last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Flyers were better in home games last season, surrendering 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Dayton sunk 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Youngstown State W 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 @ SMU W 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/2/2023 Grambling W 76-46 UD Arena
12/6/2023 UNLV - UD Arena
12/9/2023 Troy - UD Arena
12/16/2023 Cincinnati - Heritage Bank Center

