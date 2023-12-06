Dayton vs. UNLV: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) welcome in the UNLV Rebels (3-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. UNLV matchup.
Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dayton (-9.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Dayton (-9.5)
|135.5
|-500
|+375
Dayton vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Dayton has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Flyers' eight games this season have hit the over.
- UNLV has won two games against the spread this season.
- Rebels games have gone over the point total five out of six times this year.
