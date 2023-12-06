Wednesday's game features the Dayton Flyers (6-2) and the UNLV Rebels (3-3) facing off at UD Arena (on December 6) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for Dayton.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Dayton, Ohio

Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 74, UNLV 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-7.6)

Dayton (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Dayton has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while UNLV's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Flyers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Rebels' games have gone over.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball and are allowing 64.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Dayton is 329th in college basketball at 29.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.1 its opponents average.

Dayton makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (21st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 34.7% rate.

The Flyers score 98.5 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball).

Dayton has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball play), 1.6 more than the 10.0 it forces on average (317th in college basketball).

