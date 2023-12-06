MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals and the UConn Huskies take the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include MAC squads.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Michigan Wolverines at Toledo Rockets
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Akron Zips at Youngstown State Penguins
|6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Western Michigan Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
|Ball State Cardinals at UConn Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SNY
