Wednesday's game that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The RedHawks' last game was an 89-44 loss to Michigan State on Sunday.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 73, Miami (OH) 65

Other MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG% Amber Tretter: 5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG% Katey Richason: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Madison Huhn: 5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Hennessey Luu-Brown: 5.0 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks' -92 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 51.0 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (281st in college basketball).

