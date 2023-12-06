The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
  • Miami (OH) is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 326th.
  • The RedHawks' 71.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Miami (OH) is 4-0.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.
  • At home, the RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.7.
  • Miami (OH) sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 90-60 Reilly Center
11/28/2023 Spalding W 82-43 Millett Hall
12/2/2023 @ Marshall W 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

