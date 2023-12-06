The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Miami (OH) is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 326th.

The RedHawks' 71.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Miami (OH) is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.

At home, the RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.7.

Miami (OH) sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule