How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Toledo vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Ball State vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Youngstown State vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Valparaiso vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
- Miami (OH) is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 326th.
- The RedHawks' 71.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Miami (OH) is 4-0.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.
- At home, the RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.7.
- Miami (OH) sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 90-60
|Reilly Center
|11/28/2023
|Spalding
|W 82-43
|Millett Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
