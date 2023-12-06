The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-23.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-23.5) 144.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.

Buckeyes games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

