Wednesday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Value City Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-61 and heavily favors Ohio State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 83, Miami (OH) 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-22.0)

Ohio State (-22.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Ohio State has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (OH), who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Buckeyes are 5-2-0 and the RedHawks are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Miami (OH) records 31.0 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Miami (OH) connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) at a 38.1% rate (43rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 30.3% rate.

Miami (OH) forces 13.9 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (256th in college basketball).

