The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) will visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks' 51 points per game are 12.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels give up to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 51 points.

The Colonels average 13.7 more points per game (83.1) than the RedHawks give up (69.4).

Eastern Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Miami (OH) is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 83.1 points.

This season the Colonels are shooting 44.5% from the field, 3% higher than the RedHawks give up.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG% Amber Tretter: 5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG% Katey Richason: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Madison Huhn: 5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Hennessey Luu-Brown: 5 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

