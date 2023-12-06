The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 239th.

The Norse's 72.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Northern Kentucky is putting up 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65.3).

At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.5.

At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 7 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.4%) than away (23.1%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule