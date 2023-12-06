The Denver Nuggets (14-7) and the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Michael Porter Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, ALT

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Nuggets fell to the Kings 123-117. With 36 points, Nikola Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 36 13 14 2 1 1 Reggie Jackson 20 1 8 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 17 7 3 0 1 1

Clippers' Last Game

The Clippers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 113-112, on Saturday. Paul George was their leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paul George 25 6 6 1 0 4 James Harden 21 5 9 1 0 2 Kawhi Leonard 20 8 7 1 0 2

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 29 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter puts up 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.4 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Clippers Players to Watch

George's averages for the season are 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (10th in league).

Kawhi Leonard contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Russell Westbrook averages 12 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor.

Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 11.8 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, plus 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Clippers get 15.7 points per game from James Harden, plus 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 24.9 10.2 10.4 1.3 0.8 0.8 Paul George LAC 23.4 6.3 4.8 1 0.2 3.3 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 18.7 8.2 1.9 0.6 0.7 3.2 Kawhi Leonard LAC 22.4 6.4 3 1.9 0.9 1.8 Reggie Jackson DEN 16.7 3 5.5 0.7 0.3 2 James Harden LAC 16.6 4.2 7.3 1.6 0.5 2.7

