The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 270th.
  • The Buckeyes average 13.9 more points per game (80.5) than the RedHawks give up (66.6).
  • Ohio State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than in away games (76.3).
  • When playing at home, Ohio State made 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara W 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan W 88-61 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.