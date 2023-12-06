How to Watch Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.
- In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 270th.
- The Buckeyes average 13.9 more points per game (80.5) than the RedHawks give up (66.6).
- Ohio State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than in away games (76.3).
- When playing at home, Ohio State made 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 88-61
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
