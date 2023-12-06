The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.

In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 270th.

The Buckeyes average 13.9 more points per game (80.5) than the RedHawks give up (66.6).

Ohio State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than in away games (76.3).

When playing at home, Ohio State made 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule