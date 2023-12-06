Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
