The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) are big, 20.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -20.5 147.5

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 total points.

Ohio State's games this season have had an average of 146.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Buckeyes are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% less often than Miami (OH) (3-3-0) this year.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 4 57.1% 80.5 152.2 65.8 132.4 141.9 Miami (OH) 2 33.3% 71.7 152.2 66.6 132.4 140.7

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes record 80.5 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 66.6 the RedHawks allow.

Ohio State is 2-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-5-0 1-2 5-2-0 Miami (OH) 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Miami (OH) 10-6 Home Record 9-9 1-10 Away Record 3-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

