The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 157.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -8.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Ohio and its opponents have gone over 157.5 points.

Ohio's matchups this year have an average point total of 155.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bobcats have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Youngstown State's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Ohio's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 4 57.1% 81 157.4 74.4 144.8 149.1 Youngstown State 1 16.7% 76.4 157.4 70.4 144.8 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats record 81 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 70.4 the Penguins allow.

Ohio has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0 Youngstown State 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Youngstown State 14-1 Home Record 14-3 4-11 Away Record 9-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.