The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 47% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Penguins allow to opponents.

Ohio has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Penguins are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bobcats sit at 242nd.

The 81 points per game the Bobcats score are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).

Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.

The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.

In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule