How to Watch Ohio vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 47% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Penguins allow to opponents.
- Ohio has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bobcats sit at 242nd.
- The 81 points per game the Bobcats score are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).
- Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.
- The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.
- In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|W 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|W 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
