The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats are shooting 47% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Penguins allow to opponents.
  • Ohio has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bobcats sit at 242nd.
  • The 81 points per game the Bobcats score are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).
  • Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.
  • The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.
  • In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Middle Tennessee W 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Brown W 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware W 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State - Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 Marshall - Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance - Convocation Center Ohio

