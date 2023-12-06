Wednesday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (7-1) and Toledo Rockets (3-2) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Rockets took care of business in their last outing 73-58 against North Dakota State on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, Toledo 62

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Schedule Analysis

Toledo has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

The Rockets have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 114) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 115) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 146) on November 25

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Sophia Wiard: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Jessica Cook: 7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%

7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG% Khera Goss: 7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 5.6 PTS, 37 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets average 67.4 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (257th in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential overall.

