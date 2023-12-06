How to Watch Toledo vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
- Toledo has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 224th.
- The Rockets' 80.7 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 72.7 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Toledo is 3-3 when it scores more than 72.7 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged on the road (82.1).
- In 2022-23, the Rockets conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.4) than on the road (77.4).
- Toledo made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 77-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|L 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|L 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Savage Arena
