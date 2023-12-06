The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

Toledo has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 224th.

The Rockets' 80.7 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 72.7 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Toledo is 3-3 when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged on the road (82.1).

In 2022-23, the Rockets conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.4) than on the road (77.4).

Toledo made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule