The Toledo Rockets (1-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Michigan Players to Watch

Quinesha Lockett: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jessica Cook: 8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Khera Goss: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Hannah Noveroske: 3.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

