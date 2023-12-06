The Michigan Wolverines (7-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets give up.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Michigan is 6-0.

Toledo is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Rockets average 67.4 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 53.8 the Wolverines give up.

Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

Michigan has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

The Rockets are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wolverines concede to opponents (36%).

The Wolverines shoot 44.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Rockets allow.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Sophia Wiard: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Jessica Cook: 7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%

7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG% Khera Goss: 7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 5.6 PTS, 37 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Schedule