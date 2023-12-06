Toledo vs. Oakland December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) face the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
Toledo vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|228th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|82.8
|61st
|205th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|293rd
|223rd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|25.4
|357th
|262nd
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|262nd
|109th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|258th
|289th
|11
|Assists
|15.6
|84th
|83rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11
|116th
