Wednesday's contest features the Akron Zips (3-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) matching up at Beeghly Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-63 win for Akron according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

Their last time out, the Penguins lost 65-63 to Robert Morris on Sunday.

Youngstown State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 64, Youngstown State 63

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins notched their signature win of the season on November 8, when they took down the Xavier Musketeers, who rank No. 320 in our computer rankings, 55-41.

Youngstown State has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG% Paige Shy: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Malia Magestro: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Dena Jarrells: 7.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 57.3 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball and are allowing 60.3 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.

