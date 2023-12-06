The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) hope to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Youngstown State has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Penguins are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 184th.

The Penguins score only 2.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Bobcats give up (74.4).

Youngstown State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

At home Youngstown State is putting up 86.8 points per game, 20.8 more than it is averaging away (66.0).

At home the Penguins are conceding 66.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they are away (74.5).

Beyond the arc, Youngstown State makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (9.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule