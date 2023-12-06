The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) hope to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Youngstown State has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 184th.
  • The Penguins score only 2.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Bobcats give up (74.4).
  • Youngstown State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Youngstown State is putting up 86.8 points per game, 20.8 more than it is averaging away (66.0).
  • At home the Penguins are conceding 66.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they are away (74.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Youngstown State makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (9.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Dayton L 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State W 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris W 71-57 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/14/2023 Bethany (WV) - Beeghly Center

