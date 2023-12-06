Wednesday's game features the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio (on December 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 victory for Ohio.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 79, Youngstown State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-7.8)

Ohio (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Ohio is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Youngstown State's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Bobcats are 5-2-0 and the Penguins are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game, 146th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Youngstown State accumulates rank 71st in college basketball, 5.5 more than the 30.4 its opponents grab.

Youngstown State makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 32.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34%.

Youngstown State forces 11.1 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball).

