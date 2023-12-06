The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) hope to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Akron is 2-2.
  • Youngstown State has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Penguins score 57.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 68.3 the Zips give up.
  • When Youngstown State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips concede to opponents (42.2%).

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%
  • Paige Shy: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Malia Magestro: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
  • Dena Jarrells: 7.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Arizona L 74-70 Orleans Arena
11/30/2023 Detroit Mercy L 59-50 Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 @ Robert Morris L 65-63 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 Akron - Beeghly Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center

