The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) hope to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Akron is 2-2.

Youngstown State has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The Penguins score 57.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 68.3 the Zips give up.

When Youngstown State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips concede to opponents (42.2%).

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG% Paige Shy: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Malia Magestro: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Dena Jarrells: 7.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule