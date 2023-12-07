The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at UBS Arena in Elmont.

You can tune in to BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to watch as the Islanders and the Blue Jackets square off.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets Islanders 2-0 NYI

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.4 goals per game (91 in total), 30th in the NHL.

With 77 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 25 1 18 19 7 12 - Boone Jenner 27 13 5 18 9 12 55% Ivan Provorov 27 2 13 15 14 5 - Johnny Gaudreau 27 4 11 15 11 9 0% Kirill Marchenko 25 8 6 14 7 16 23.8%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 68 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Islanders Key Players