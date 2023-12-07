Thursday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the favored New York Islanders (10-7-7, -210 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5, +170 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 24 games this season.

In the 10 times this season the Islanders have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 6-4 in those games.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York has had moneyline odds of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Columbus has 11 games this season playing as the underdog by +170 or longer, and is 4-7 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-1-4 7-3 8-2-0 6.0 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-1-4 3.50 3.30 11 37.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.5 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.10 2.90 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.