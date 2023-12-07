Zachary Werenski and Mathew Barzal are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders meet at UBS Arena on Thursday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Werenski's 19 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has one goal and 18 assists in 25 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with 13 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ivan Provorov has scored two goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 23 points in 23 games.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 3 4 2 at Devils Nov. 28 1 2 3 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Noah Dobson has 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 0 3 3 2 at Devils Nov. 28 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 2

