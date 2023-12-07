Should you wager on Kent Johnson to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.