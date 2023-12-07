Should you wager on Kent Johnson to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Islanders?

Johnson stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

