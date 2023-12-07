Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Marchenko's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:06 per game on the ice, is +4.

In eight of 25 games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Marchenko has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 25 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.