Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Marion, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.