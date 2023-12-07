Pacers vs. Bucks December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (11-8) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup will begin at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest (second in NBA).
- The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.
- The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.
Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|122.3
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|118.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.2
|50%
|Field Goal %
|50.9%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|38.8%
