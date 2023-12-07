Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (11-8) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup will begin at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 122.3 Points Avg. 128.4 118.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.2 50% Field Goal % 50.9% 38.4% Three Point % 38.8%

