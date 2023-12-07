The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) will look to continue a nine-game home win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 47% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Pacers score an average of 128.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Indiana is 11-4 when it scores more than 118.3 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are not as good offensively, scoring 126.7 points per game, compared to 131.4 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 136.3 on the road.

At home, Indiana concedes 118.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 136.3.

This season the Pacers are averaging fewer assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (32.1).

Pacers Injuries