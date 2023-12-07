Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) and the Indiana Pacers (11-8) go head to head at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 5:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game versus the Celtics, 122-112, on Monday. Haliburton was their high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26 10 13 1 0 5 Buddy Hield 21 2 2 2 0 4 Myles Turner 17 10 1 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (second in league).

Myles Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Pacers receive 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

The Pacers get 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26.9 3.4 10.9 1.1 0.6 4.4 Myles Turner 15.8 7.6 1 0.8 2.4 1.1 Bruce Brown 14 4.3 3 1.3 0.3 1 Obi Toppin 16.7 2.8 2.1 0.4 1 1.9 Buddy Hield 14.3 2.4 2.4 1 0.5 2.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.