Can we count on Yegor Chinakhov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.

Chinakhov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.