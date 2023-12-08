Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Adams County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Union High School at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Peebles, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Winchester at North Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Seaman, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.