Blue Jackets vs. Blues Injury Report Today - December 8
The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) ahead of their game against the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) currently has seven players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Erik Gudbranson
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Out
|Illness
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 80 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Columbus gives up 3.5 goals per game (98 total), which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis ranks 24th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Its goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-125)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6
