The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 8, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive games.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Blues Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 26 1 19 20 7 12 - Boone Jenner 28 13 5 18 10 12 55.4% Johnny Gaudreau 28 4 11 15 12 9 0% Adam Fantilli 28 7 8 15 8 12 39.1% Ivan Provorov 28 2 13 15 15 6 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 79 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Blues' 72 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players