The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have lost three straight, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have registered a 4-5-1 record after scoring 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Friday's hockey game.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+105)

Blue Jackets (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have earned a record of 1-5-6 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 8-15-5.

In the 11 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-6-1 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 16 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-0-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 20 games, going 6-11-3 to register 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 26th 29.3 Shots 30.1 20th 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 31st 9.46% Power Play % 13.58% 26th 19th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 86.25% 5th

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

