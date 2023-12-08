The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jimmy Butler and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 28.5-point prop bet for Donovan Mitchell on Friday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average on the season (27.6).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Friday's prop bet for Max Strus is 13.5 points, 1.0 fewer than his season average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Strus' three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Butler is averaging 22.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.3 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.