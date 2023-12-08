Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Columbiana County, Ohio today, we've got the information below.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United High School at Leetonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Leetonia, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbiana High School at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
