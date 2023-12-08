Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Darke County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Henry at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ansonia High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
