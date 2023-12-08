High school basketball is on the schedule today in Darke County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Henry at Versailles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Versailles, OH

Versailles, OH Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Ansonia High School at Arcanum High School