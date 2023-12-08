Should you wager on Emil Bemstrom to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:02 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

