Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hamilton County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Clermont High School at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mariemont at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
