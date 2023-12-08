For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Provorov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

