Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Nationwide Arena. If you'd like to wager on Provorov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Provorov has averaged 22:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In two of 28 games this year, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Provorov has registered a point in a game 14 times this year out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Provorov has an assist in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Provorov's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 2 15 Points 1 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.